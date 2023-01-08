Larry L. Maxwell Jan 8, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +1 Maxwell +1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save In loving memory of Larry L. Maxwell, age 83, of Roseburg, Oregon, who passed away on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022.Larry, a veteran of the U.S. Army, was born in Portland, Oregon, on April 1, 1939, to Wayne and Doris Maxwell.His survivors include children, Rhonda (Maxwell) Thomassen; Curtis Maxwell and Lorraine Maxwell; grandchildren, Megan Rodriguez and Peyton Burnett; great-grandchildren, Ely Rodriquez, Silas Rodriquez, Olivia Rodriquez, Sage Rodriguez; sisters, Lynn Johnston and Rita Guy; and brother, Mike Maxwell.He is preceded in death by his wife, April L. Maxwell, father Wayne Maxwell and mother Doris Maxwell.There will be a small casting ceremony for immediate family members only. The family will notify extended family and friends in the future when a celebration is scheduled.The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be sent to the Paralyzed Veterans of America.Please visit wilsonschapeloftherosesfh.com to sign the online guest book and leave the family your personal tributes and condolences. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Wayne Maxwell Larry L. Maxwell Doris Maxwell Genealogy Extended Family Condolence Mike Maxwell Oregon Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular CHI Mercy Health welcomes first baby of the new year Two Douglas County men die in crash ‘This Place Rules’ is a uniquely American documentary Books Gallery: more than just books Fugitive jailed after dancing incident TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Local church seeking a assistant pastor INSERTER Special Sections Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News College Basketball Scores College Basketball Scores Spanish Standings Spanish Results Biz4kids.org relaunched to support family-friendly business practices
