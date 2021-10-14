Age 77, of Days Creek, Oregon passed away Monday Oct. 4, 2021 in Glide, Oregon. Larry was born Dec. 22, 1943 to Lonnie and Ona Strong in Lawrence, Kansas. Larry grew up and attended school in Riddle. He joined the Navy in 1962, serving four years active duty, and two years reserve. He married his soul mate Edna Lancaster on December 24, 1964 in Riddle, Oregon, when on leave from the Navy. They were married 49 wonderful years.
Following their marriage, they moved to Seiad Valley, California where Larry started working in the mill industry. After a short time there, they moved to Myrtle Creek, Oregon where he started working for Roseburg Forest Products Plant 4 in Riddle. In 1980, they bought what was known as Strong’s Market in Days Creek, Oregon. There they raised three children, Shannon, Krystal, and Trina.
Larry was involved in the fire department for many years, even serving as Fire Chief. He loved supporting the many activities at the Days Creek School. Larry enjoyed his wood working and hunting. Most of all he truly loved his family.
Larry is survived by his son, Shannon and his wife Kristy Strong of Glide, Oregon; daughters; Laura Talbott of Poway, California; Krystal Ireland of Myrtle Creek, Oregon; Trina and her husband Don Gilbert of Roseburg, Oregon; 14 grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the Days Creek School Gymnasium in Days Creek, Oregon.
