Larry Leonard was born on April 15, 1938 and died on Sept. 17, 2021. He battled long-term health issues.
Larry was a lifetime resident of the Umpqua Valley. As anyone who knew him knows, he loved to fish and hunt. He was a logger by profession, and owned and operated Larry Leonard Logging, and co-owned Leonard and Maze Logging.
His parents were Keith and Nina Leonard of Umpqua, Oregon. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Leonard, whom he was married to for 61 years; his daughter, Candy McCormick and husband Chris McCormick; granddaughter, Krystal Hammer and husband Brett Hammer; great-grandchildren Emily, Mylee, Brylon, and Trinity; step-grandson Evan McCormick and wife Melissa McCormick, and their daughter, Kiernan; step-grandson Justin McCormick and wife Ashley, and their children, Aubrey and Ryan; sister, Glenna Wolford and husband Fred Wolford; nephew, Brad Wolford; nephew, Dale Wolford and wife Jill Wolford, and his children, Keith and Bethany.
Services at the Umpqua Community Center are pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.