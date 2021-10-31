Larry Ray Mattin, age 85, of Yoncalla, Oregon, passed away Oct. 27, 2021. Ray was raised in Yoncalla and worked as a millworker most of his life. He married Ruth Clara Rust in 1955. He enjoyed woodworking, taking coast trips and collecting coins and stamps, but most of all, he loved being around his grandchildren. Larry was a troop leader for Boy Scouts, a Drain and Yoncalla Mason member, and chief of the fire department in the 60’s, as well as a PTO member.
Larry is survived by his wife Ruth of 66 years; daughter Kathie Gilman of Post Falls, Idaho; son Randy (Claudia) Mattin of Yoncalla, Oregon; son Bud (Nichole) Mattin of Green, Oregon; son Buddy (Diane) Mattin of Sutherlin, Oregon; and lots of grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and many other extended family members. A memorial service will be held in the spring of 2022. Arrangements are in the care of Smith-Lund-Mills Funeral Chapel in Cottage Grove, Oregon.
