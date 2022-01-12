Larry Williams died Dec. 20, 2021, while working on his ATV, the modern rancher’s equivalent to “dying on his horse.” He was 79 years old, 50 of those years were spent ranching, his unwavering passion.
Larry was born a city kid and lived with his parents Larry Sr. and Hazel, his sister Carol and brother Jim in Redwood City, California. Larry’s interest in ranching started as a child when he worked summers with his uncle Gus on the family ranch in Fremont California. He graduated from Cal Poly with a degree in animal science and after a brief stint in the Army (which provided a lifetime of stories) went about furiously saving money at various truck driving jobs for his first cattle herd.
After growing up together in the same parish, Larry and Ellen connected as adults and married in 1973. He actually plucked her out of the convent, but that’s another story in itself. In Ellen, Larry found a life-long partner who would not only support him in following his dreams, but work alongside him in managing the cattle herd. They, along with the cows, moved to the family ranch in 1975 after uncle Gus retired. They leased the ranch for almost 30 years. It was important to my parents that mom be able to stay home with me in my early days, and dad worked a full-time job in addition to managing the ranch to make that possible.
In 2004, they moved with the cows to Roseburg, Oregon. There, they were able to buy their first ranch after receiving a gift from Larry’s father upon his death. It was the first time Larry didn’t need to maintain his second business selling a cattle protein supplement. At the age of 62, an age when most people are retiring, Larry went full-throttle with development and management of this 800-acre ranch. In recent years I joined him for a two-year period as his “trainee.” While I won’t be carrying on his legacy, I can say I’m more self-reliant and a better problem solver for my time spent with my dad.
Larry has always been an advocate for the agricultural community. Over the course of his life, he served as president of his local Farm Bureau in both California and Oregon as well as various roles at the state and local levels. In his later years he enjoyed serving as a judge at the annual Tractor Driving Competition for high school students. He was a life-long learner, traveling to workshops and reading books on sustainable agriculture and soil science. If you would listen, he would describe in great technical detail all that he was learning at the moment.
Larry’s work was often solitary, so it’s no surprise that he loved it when friends and family came to visit or he could connect with new or old friends over the phone. A simple trip to the co-op would often turn into hours as he would inevitably run into someone he knew. He would drop everything to assist a neighbor in need.
Larry was unabashedly himself. A crude sense of humor. A mouth like a rancher. A give-away smirk when he was attempting to pull one over on you. Back in the 90s he was the first one in our family to try a garden burger because he thought he was getting a burger with extra lettuce. He loved football and was a life-long 49ers fan. He read books about history. He was one of the hardest-working, driven, tough-as-nails people I have ever known, except whenever he got a cold. If he couldn’t do something, he would reinvent a way to accommodate. He was a good listener and supportive, no matter his opinion on one’s choices. He was an eternal optimist. Through droughts, snowstorms, financial dips, health conditions, he never lost faith that he could weather it, make adjustments and keep going towards his goals, with Ellen at his side.
My mom and I have been overwhelmed with the amount of support we have received at this difficult time and thank all that have reached out from the bottom of our hearts.
