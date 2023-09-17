Last Week in Obituaries Sep 17, 2023 37 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.Obituaries are also available on The News-Review website at nrtoday.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save McCoy, Jan NoelJunkin Jr., Robert Donald 8/16/23Matovich, Patricia Jean 8/31/23Spencer, Bruce Cameron 8/31/23Soares, Steven (Poppy) 9/2/23Nuzum, Jason Daniel 9/3/23Wilson, Donald L. 9/3/23Noell, Ruth E. 9/5/23Short, Bruce Wayne 9/6/23Long, Bernard James 9/7/23Straub-Vorse, Lindsay Marie 9/7/23Vandyke, Constance L. 9/7/23Foster, Teresa R. 9/8/23 Hunt, Jerry Dean 9/8/23Manville II, Preston Edward 9/9/23Chandler-Gibbens, Sarah Elizabeth 9/10/23Lincecum, Beverly J. 9/10/23Miguelena Jr., John J. 9/10/23Scott Sr., Richard L. 9/10/23Willis, Carol A. 9/10/23Wimberly, Bill 9/10/23Calhoun, Richard Arlen 9/11/23Tye, Edeltraud "Trudy" 9/11/23Behrle, Walter "Neil" 9/12/23Swanson, Olof Erling 9/12/23 React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Roseburg residents speak out at town hall meeting Architect firm moves out of downtown, merges with Tigard firm Death Notices for September 13, 2023 Death Notices for September 12, 2023 Death Notices for Friday, September 15, 2023 TOP JOBS Street Utility Operator 1 Special Sections Football Preview 2023 Visitor Guide 2023 DC Timber 2023 Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Roseburg to get its first tent campsite for the unhoused The Winston-Dillard Melon Festival brings hundreds for fun filled weekend F1 Singapore Grand Prix Results Jan Noel McCoy Death Notices for September 17, 2023
