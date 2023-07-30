Last Week in Obituaries Jul 30, 2023 Jul 30, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.Obituaries are also available on The News-Review website at nrtoday.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Hunnicutt, Michael leeWescott, Lisa Kay 6/26/23White, Carl Albert 7/13/23Williams, Thelma 7/18/23Ireland, Jennifer Marie 7/19/23Barnes, James Eugene 7/20/23Penney, Stacey L. 7/21/23Pope, Richard A. 7/21/23 Roberts, Patricia A. 7/21/23Cooper, Lowell Ray 7/23/23Hamilton III, Robert Andrew 7/23/23McNamara, Katherine A. 7/23/23Swanson, Stanley Lawrence 7/23/23Anderson, Jimmy “Jim” Dean 7/25/23Tarver, Gloria Jill 7/25/23 React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Sasquatch Festival returns to Glide for a second year Two arrested for murder 38th annual Myrtle Creek Summer Festival begins Thursday Follow the yellow brick road: UACT presents 'The Wizard of Oz' He made an emergency landing on I-5. 10 years later, it remains a reason to celebrate. TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Special Sections Fairs, Festivals & Fun Visitor Guide 2023 DC Timber 2023 Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Oakland woman jailed in alleged burglary, theft Myrtle Creek man arrested, stolen vehicle recovered North Umpqua River, tributaries closed to angling WNBA Glance NWSL Glance
