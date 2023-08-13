Last Week in Obituaries Aug 13, 2023 14 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.Obituaries are also available on The News-Review website at nrtoday.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Hopkins, LeRoy HenryInsley, Jeanne 6/26/23Prummer, David Bradley 7/6/23Collins, Hazel Lucille Ellis Hardin 7/15/23Myers, Jennifer 7/15/23Olmstead, Carol Lee 7/16/23Manchester, Cathy 7/18/23Eagleton, Lois Elna 7/21/23Moore, Dr. Gary 7/26/23Smith, Alta 7/26/23Howe, Virginia M. 7/27/23Coon, Olive May 7/29/23Dunnavant Sr., Sam 7/29/23Higley, Kay I. 7/29/23 Byrd, Jeffrey 8/1/23Norris, Scott 8/1/23Dowden, Donnita Mickle 8/2/23Keller, George 8/2/23Hilgers, Helen Marie 8/4/23Monroe, Ramona Jean 8/4/23Pierce, Margaret I. 8/4/23Dawson, Bryon Owen 8/5/23Beal, Ralph Russell 8/6/23Benson, Larry Joe 8/6/23Lucchesi, Sylvia Irma 8/7/23Hogan, Monte 8/8/23James, Brown 8/10/23Hayes, Joanne 8/10/23 React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular As gas pump laws change, Roseburg adapts Craig Morgan blasts away Douglas County fair goers – and speakers Tuna fishing: Schools of fish in water off the Oregon Coast Family angry, scared over early release of rapist Principal Profile: David Vickery, Roseburg High School TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Mercy Medical Center is Seeking Medical Technologists Special Sections Fairs, Festivals & Fun Visitor Guide 2023 DC Timber 2023 Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News American League Leaders National League Leaders Single-A California League Glance Sports Betting Line Triple-A Pacific Coast League Glance
