Last Week's Obituaries
May 14, 2023

Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.

Gieselman, Carol
Ripley, Steven B.
Tugman, Mark Leland 10/20/22
Nores, Evelyn Marie (Conley) 12/18/22
Blake III, Francis Barry 4/8/23
Roady, Shirley 4/8/23
Bryson Sr., Michael John 4/12/23
Worley, Clifford 4/13/23
Bean, Ardenia "Dianne" 4/26/23
Barr Jr., John Walton 4/27/23
Holland, Dorothy Marie 4/28/23
Slayer, Shane 4/28/23
Cay, Zoilo "Zel" G. 5/4/23
Creasey, Garilyn Faye 5/4/23
Mueller, William M. 5/5/23
Rondeau, George Thomas 5/5/23
Ball, Tonya Howard 5/6/23
Jones, Lillian L. 5/6/23
Lange, Renee Marie 5/7/23
Brei, Mary 5/8/23
Handy, Ellen 5/8/23
Pablico, Vincent 5/8/23
Poole, Horace Ron 5/8/23
Richard, Timothy P. 5/8/23
