LaVerne Mae Bailey passed on Easter Sunday, April 17, of natural causes. She was born Jan. 4, 1934, in Bozeman, Montana, to Larry and Helen Landrith. She was the second youngest of four girls. When one of her sister's had a hard time saying her name, the nickname Bernie it was. The family moved to North Bend, Oregon, when LaVerne was nine years old. That is where she attended public school and graduated from North Bend High School in the class of 1952. She attended Oregon State University where she met her husband and lifelong partner, Robert Bailey. She also liked to tell the story of waking up late one day in college and throwing her trench coat over her pajamas so she could run across campus and be on time for class.
During the early years of Bailey Veterinary Clinic, she worked countless hours doing the bookkeeping at night, after tending to a family of eight and countless pets. LaVerne was a member of the Roseburg community for over 60 years. She attended the United Methodist Church and worked many hours as a volunteer for Douglas County Nursing Home. She became a Master Gardener through the OSU Extension Office and loved working at the Discovery Garden attending to the roses. She was a wonderful wife and mother who often cooked using the vegetables she grew in a large garden she tended. LaVerne enjoyed travel, camping, boating, gardening, cross country skiing and collecting favorite antiques.
She was married 42 years to Dr. Robert Bailey who preceded her in death in 1995. Also preceding her in death was her daughter, Cynthia Sue Simpson, her parents and two older sisters. LaVerne leaves behind her children, Brenda Bailey of Eugene, Brian Bailey of Winston, Sarah Buri and her husband, Sam, of Roseburg, Becky Jackson and her husband, Marshall, of Bend, and John Bailey and wife, Shawnie, of Tigard. In addition, her sister, Evelyn Moorehead, of Anchorage Alaska. LaVerne was blessed to have nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association.
A private family graveside service was held at Roseburg Memorial Gardens on April 25. Memories can be shared online at Wilson's Chapel of the Roses, Roseburg, Oregon.
