Lee Holmes passed away Sunday, June 6, 2021 at home in Roseburg, OR.
Lee was born October 18, 1928 in Grants Pass, Or. He spent most of his life in Roseburg where he graduated from Roseburg High School. Lee cherished lifelong friends from the class of ‘46. After learning that his chosen major of “Lower Campus Studies” at Oregon State didn’t please his parents or the faculty, Lee served in the US Army in Ft Hood, Texas and returned to Roseburg upon discharge.
He married his wife of 69 years, Norma and they had two daughters, Debbie Welcker of Fresno and Nancy Keitzman (Brad Keitzman) of Roseburg. Lee was a wonderful grandpa to Brian Welch of San Diego, Marcus Welch of Fresno, Jill Kraack of Roseburg and Blake Keitzman of Springfield. Great-grandchildren Landon, Skylor, Rylee, Emerson, Collins, Hudson and Hensley held a very special place in Grandpas’ life.
It seemed as if Dad knew everyone in Roseburg and Debbie and Nancy spent many hours of their younger years hanging out at airports and learning all about things that Dad knew they would need to know. There wasn’t a day that went by that Grandpa didn’t teach us something and we will miss that.
Lee didn’t want a service and since most of his lifelong friends had preceded him to the pearly gates, we hope that at this very minute they are welcoming him to the coffee group.
He will be interned at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Roseburg.
