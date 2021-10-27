Lee Westwood Coleman, 84, of Milo, Oregon, passed away at home on the evening of Oct. 21, 2021. He was born March 26, 1937, in San Francisco, California. His early years were spent in Middletown, Ukiah, and Cobb Mountain, California. He moved to Days Creek, Oregon, in the mid-1960s, and worked in the timber industry for the next 30 years. After retiring he enjoyed auctions, recycling scrap metal, and operating a few second-hand stores over the years, including Trudy's Treasures in Myrtle Creek, which he co-owned at the time of his passing. Surviving him are his children Clint and Kim Coleman of North Las Vegas, Nevada; Ross and Trudy Coleman of Milo, Oregon; and Terry and Ray Hart of Redding, California; stepchildren Beth and Allen Hager of Bandon, Oregon; and Kathy and Dave Talso of Foresthill, California; grandchildren Katie, Caleb, Andrew, Branden, Amanda, Zackary, David, and Matthew; step-grandchildren Raymond, Jason, Heidi, Travis, Jennifer, Tyler, Kaylynn, Jessica, and Troy. Also surviving are 19 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Willa Coleman of Redding, California; nieces Lyn of Texas, Marcie of Illinois, and nephews David and Tim of California. He was preceded in death by his parents Alonzo and Kathryn Coleman; brothers Larry and Alan; and stepson Cam. Also surviving him, his constant companion for the past nine years, Molly; and longtime friends, Jim Hunt of Days Creek, and Bruce and Cathy Cunliff of Canyonville. Special thanks to Dr. Deb Koopman of P3, for making his life more comfortable these past few months. Dad never had great wealth, but he was richer and happier as he had family, and loved doing what he did, and everything he had was earned honest. You will be greatly missed Dad, Papa and Grandpa! At his request there will be no services.
