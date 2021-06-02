Lena Mae Maddux died Thursday, May 20, 2021 at Mercy Medical Center in Roseburg, Oregon.
Lena was born June 9, 1932 in Collbran, Colorado to Thomas and Ethel McAlary. She spent her early years growing up on the Family homestead. The family moved to Myrtle Creek and bought a farm on South Myrtle Road.
In 1948, she married the love of her life Ralph Maddux. He preceded her in death in 1987. Also preceding her death was her son Rodney Maddux in 2011 and daughter-in-law Terrie Maddux in 2018. She is survived by her children, Glinda (Ron) Wheeler, Wanda (Mike) McManus, Rex (Rose) Maddux, Jim Maddux, and Ralph Maddux Jr. She had 16 grandkids, 42 great-grandkids, and 10 great-great-grandkids. Lena enjoyed being with her family, she loved to go camping, fishing, and horseback riding. She had a "green thumb" and could grow anything. She worked at Lawrence Gardens for many years. She known as the "Tomato Lady". We spent many hours in her gazebo, talking, eating, and putting puzzles together every Summer. We came to her to help us solve a problem or to get advice. We will miss her smile, her joy when a new baby came into the family, and her willingness to help anyone who needed it.
At her request no services are planned. The family will gather at a later date.
Mountain View Memorial Chapel is taking care of arrangements.
