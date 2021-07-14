Leonard L. Moug, 81, of Cascade, Montana, passed away peacefully at home, with family and close friends by his side, during the early morning hours of July 3, 2021. After a 6-month battle with multiple health issues, he lost the fight but got er done in his quest of life.
Funeral services were made through Croxford Funeral Home; A private burial service for the family will be on July 16th, 2021, at 11:00 am at the Hillside Cemetery in Cascade. A public gathering for food, drink, and merriment will be held at the Moug household south of Cascade, starting at 12:00 p.m. Please join us and share your stories and memories of this remarkable man.
Born on December 16, 1939, in Fargo, North Dakota, Leonard was the fourth of eight children born to Leslie Walter and Ruby Anna (Bjerk) Moug. His early years were in Page, North Dakota, but throughout his younger life, he lived in various places, moving as his father worked in constructing sawmills.
Leonard completed the 9th grade before he left school and started his life-long working career. In Toledo, Oregon, he started by working in the woods as a choker setter, then he progressed to timber faller. He moved to Green, Oregon, again as a timber faller, then operating the heavy equipment for constructing logging roads. He was employed by Sun Studs in Roseburg as a diesel mechanic, where he perfected his skills and nurtured his independent spirit until he chose to leave the employee industry and started his own company.
He purchased a rock quarry in Monroe, Oregon, and began his successful career of crushing rock, road construction and excavation work. He built Territorial Rock Products into a profitable business until retirement called him in 2001.
On May 3, 1958, Leonard married Vernice Ann Kinion, with whom he had three children: Anna, Candy, and David. The family lived on an 80-acre ranch in Dixonville where he raised wheat, then cattle, and continued working in the timber industry. The couple divorced in 1981.
On December 6, 1986, Leonard married Claudia Perkins; The couple divorced in December 2001. In 1999, Leonard met Charlene Luckman, a widow from Cascade, Montana, while purchasing a Cessna airplane she had for sale. Two years later, he reconnected with Charlene, and they were married on January 22, 2002. He always joked and said the reason she married him was because she wanted the airplane back.
Although he retired from his business in Oregon and moved to Cascade, he kept some heavy equipment. Here he began excavating for local ranchers building watering ponds for cattle, preparing foundational building sites, constructing or repairing driveways, and roadways. He could always be counted on to help a neighbor in need. He had a supply of tools and parts to fix most anything; if he didnt have it, no doubt he could make it. One neighbor who needed a part, which of course Leonard had, he commented that if Moug dont have it, you dont need it!
As a master of his trade, Leonard has left a mark in the Cascade community, as driveways are driven on, and homes are built on foundational sites he prepared. He had two mottos he always quoted: one he worked by Git Er Done, and the other he lived by LIFE - what a bargain!
Leonard was preceded in death by his parents Leslie and Ruby Moug; brothers Les, Bill, Larry, Bob and Louie; and sister Betty Jo.
He is survived by his loving wife Charlene of Cascade, daughter Anna (Mike) Vaughn of Eagle Point, Oregon; brother Joe (Judy) Moug of Santa Rosa, California; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, numerous nephews and nieces; and friends, too numerous to count! He only knew a stranger for 5 seconds.
May you rest in peace, Leonard, you will be missed.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Great Falls Elks Lodge Antler Fund, Shriners Hospital for Children, St. Judes Hospital for Children, or any charity of your choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.