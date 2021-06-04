February 18, 1938 – May 27, 2021
Surrounded by family, our beloved dad, grandpa, great-grandpa, great-great-grandpa passed away on May 27, 2021.
He will be forever cherished and remembered by his children Robert, Justin, and Scott Watson; stepdaughters Brenda (Richard) Goin, Debbie (Lynn) Brese, Connie (John) Dudley, Gloria (Eddie) Dimmick; 18 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren with one more on the way. He will be missed by his nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and friends.
Wayne was predeceased in death by his parents Leonard and Lilla Watson; daughter Annie Watson; daughter-in-law Carol Watson; and grandson Cody Sams.
A celebration of Dad’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 17th, 2021 at Norway Cemetery with a potluck to follow at the Broadbent Community Church in Broadbent, Oregon.
