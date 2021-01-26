LeRoy Evert Terry of Riddle, Oregon, passed away at home on January 17, 2021 at 4:05 a.m. He was born February 22, 1937 at the home of his grandmother, Ethel Gorman, in Lakewood, CO. to Roy Evert Terry and Ione Marvalee Terry.
LeRoy was raised in the Wilsonville area, and attended school in Tualatin, Sherwood and Newberg. In 1976, LeRoy moved to the Riddle area with wife Barbara and children.
He was preceded in death by his father Roy Terry and mother Ione; sister, Barbara Brooks; brother, Walter Terry; daughter, Sandra Terry; and step-son, Lonny Uken.
LeRoy retired from the nickel mine in Riddle after 21 1/2 years.
He is survived by his wife Barbara Terry; sisters, Betty Rothenberger and Elaine Rothenberger of Salem; sister, Naomi Holland of Arkansas; sons, Richard and Daniel Terry; stepson, Robert Uken; stepdaughter, Nancy Hall; grandchildren, Stormy, Skye, April, Nathan, Mandy, Jasmine, Josh, Chase and Jamie; and numerous great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews.
LeRoy is happy now and breathing freely; he's where he wanted so much to be, with his Lord and at his side.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Tri-City Conservative Baptist Church on Saturday, January 30th, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Refreshments to follow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.