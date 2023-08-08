LeRoy Henry Hopkins was born Dec. 5, 1924, in Dalles, Oregon, to parents Earl and Dorathy Staufer Hopkins. He was the oldest child with two sisters, Viola Hopkins Rohlinger of Moses Lake, Washington and Alice Hopkins Slaughter of San Diego, California (deceased).
He married Loraine Fern Atkinson in September 1950. She passed away in February 1997. He then married Carol Duby in January of 1999.
He left high school early to enter the Army during World War II. He was stationed mostly in New Guinea as a combat medic. He was a decorated veteran.
He had a variety of jobs during his lifetime. One of which he worked in California at an olive processing plant. He then moved to Washington state to attend NW Bible College where he met Loraine. After they were married, they moved to Yoncalla, Oregon and raised three children, Jacqueline (Jacki), Gary and Duane.
He was very active in the Yoncalla Assembly of God church. He taught Sunday School and served as a deacon. He ended his 30 plus year career as a state of Oregon highway maintenance worker and heavy machine operator. He also did TV and radio repairs on the weekends.
LeRoy enjoyed camping, fishing and traveling. After retirement, he traveled extensively to international cities by cruise ships.
He is survived by his wife Carol, three children Jacki, Portland, Oregon, Gary (Arlynda), Vancouver, Washington, Duane (Jan), Myrtle Creek, Oregon and stepson Paul Duby, Keizer, Oregon. Four grandchildren, Erik (Rebecca), Tennessee, Mindy (Greg), Washington state, Brandon, Oregon and Kyle (Alyssa), Oregon and eight great-grandchildren. His quiet demeanor and kind spirit will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to, Latin America Resource and Training Center, Assembly of God World Missions, Acct #3667169, 1445 Booneville Springfield, Missouri, 65802.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, August 10, 2023, at 1 p.m. at the Yoncalla AG church located at 1008 Hayhurst Rd, Yoncalla, Oregon, 97499. Private interment at Willamette National Cemetery, Portland, Oregon.
