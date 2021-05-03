Les was born in Portland, OR on July 13, 1950 and grew up and attended school in Roseburg. He served his country in Vietnam in 1970-1971 with the U.S. Army 23rd Infantry Division's F Troop, 8th Air Cavalry with the Blue Ghost Helicopter Crew. Les was awarded the Purple Heart for wounds received in action and the Bronze Star and Army Commendation Medal for Meritorious Achievement. He was a member of V.F.W. Post 9745.
Les is survived by his wife of 39 years, Karen; son, Brandon; daughter, Lauren Allred and her husband Scott; grandsons, Sawyer and Fischer Allred; his mother, Maxine Daugherty; and brother and best friend, Barry Baker along with many members of his extended family.
Les worked for Roseburg Forest Products until his retirement. He loved his family, hot rods, fishing, camping, and dogs. His family will attest that he could fix almost anything and did so happily. Les's greatest pride was his children and grandchildren. He was a kind and gentle man and we were all blessed to know and love him.
The family requests that those who wish to express sympathy consider a donation to the Veteran's organization of your choice in Les's name.
Private interment will be held at the Roseburg V.A. National Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.