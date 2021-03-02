Born April 6th, 1953 to Les and Wanda Spencer in Roseburg, Oregon, Leslie passed away at home on February 25th, 2021.
Leslie was preceded in death by her son, Justin, parents and sister, Sandy. She is survived by her son Kevin; granddaughters, Jacey and Gracie; great-grandson, Zaidin; son-in-law, Trevor; sisters, Jodi (Brent) Newell, and Lori (Doug) Klugman; brother Steve; numerous nieces and nephews.
Leslie attended schools in Canyonville and South Umpqua High School.
Leslie loved tending to her flowers and gardening. She also enjoyed rock hunting. Her sons and grandchildren the highlight of her life. She loved spending time with her best friend, Anna Dodson.
A big thank you to Anna and Kelly for all their time and caring for Leslie.
Private services will be held.
