Leslie Norene (Seeley) Souders, age 78, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at Mercy Medical Center in Roseburg, Oregon. Leslie was born on Sep. 2, 1944, in Grand Island, Nebraska, the daughter of Izetta and Merrill Seeley.
Leslie’s early childhood was punctuated by travel around the western United States. By the time she was 12 Leslie had lived in Nebraska, Wyoming, Idaho, Washington, and California, with the family finally settling in Colorado. Leslie spent an extensive amount of time at the family cabin in Colorado and while the family fished Leslie could be found with her nose in a book.
She was close to her extended family and was particularly close to her cousins in Nebraska with whom it was not uncommon to spend the Christmas holidays. Leslie was known for her sense of humor.
While attending school at the University of Wyoming, she met Robert Michael (Mick) Souders, whom she married in 1965. In 1970, Andrea Norene Souders was born and became a shining star in Leslie’s life – a source of much joy and happiness (even after being caught secretly unwrapping and re-wrapping her Christmas presents on Christmas Eve!).
Leslie worked as a certified medical assistant while she and Mick lived in Casper, Wyoming until 1986 when she and Mick joined the Salvation Army. They studied ministry at Crestmont College-Salvation Army School for officer training graduating that same year.
Throughout their years as officers with the Salvation Army, they lived all over the United States with postings in Twin Falls, Idaho, Arvada, Colorado, San Francisco, Redding, Auburn, and Lakewood California, Ketchikan, Alaska, Salem, Albany, Gresham, Le Grande, and Roseburg Oregon.
Each location presented challenges that she and Mick met with success. One of most interesting and rewarding assignments was working with the Tlingit Indian tribe in Alaska. While with the Salvation Army she was fortunate to experience a trip to the Holy Land which left a lasting impression.
In 2008, she retired as a Major from the Salvation Army in Roseburg. After retirement Leslie was active in the First United Methodist Church, singing in the choir. She also was a volunteer at WILDLIFE Safari in Winston, Oregon, which hosts one of America’s top cheetah breeding programs.
Leslie loved her family and especially enjoyed her extended visits to Tasmania to spend time with Andrea, Bob and her grandkids. She had a special and endearing relationship with each of her grandchildren and was never shy about talking about their accomplishments.
Leslie is survived by her husband Mick, daughter Andrea and husband Bob Purdon, grandchildren, David, Matthew and Katie; brother Paul Seeley and wife Lesli, sister Marilyn Stiltz and husband Michael; sister-in-law Kim and husband Kevin Marquardt.
A memorial service is not planned at this time.
