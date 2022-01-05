Lily May Lytsell (Berge), age 85

April 28, 1936 – Dec. 24, 2021

Lily passed away peacefully in Prattville, Alabama. Lily was a mom, grandma, aunt, sister, and friend to so many. Lily did not know a stranger; her door was always open with a welcoming hug.

She was loved by so many, when you heard her name you would smile, when you were around her your heart was full.

Lily loved all babies, young and old. She also loved her animals and her family.

She ran a wrecking yard while raising her four children, and she sure loved racing cars.

Lily was a breast cancer survivor of over 30 years; she survived many surgeries and health scares, but she was tough, probably the toughest woman you'd ever meet.

She loved baking, especially Christmas cookies with the grand-babies, she loved her country music, and loved her country.

Lily lived in Myrtle Creek, Oregon, most of her life. In Sept. of 2020, she moved to Prattville, Alabama, to live with her son and daughter-in-law.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband, John Lytsell; brothers, John Berge and Harry Berge; sisters, Frances and Bernice; and sister-in-law Kathy Berge; as well as Lion, Jaymee, and Braydon.

She is survived by her sons, Steve (Louis) Lytsell, Roy (Nancy) Lytsell, and Vince (Brenda) Lytsell; daughter, Georgia (Wayne) Peterson; brother, Ted Berge; sister, Judy (Bob) Holmes; grandchildren: Levi Lytsell, Summer Lytsell, Lance (Sarah, Ethan, Allycia) Peterson; Cory (LeeAnn) Peterson, and children Mckenzi, Alex, Mason, Ki, Gabby, Jilly, Izzy, Yaya and JR; Jason (Tamara Peterson) and Corwin; Glenn (Nina) Peterson, and children Jarica, Wesley, Kassidy, Sierra, Savannah and Kingston; Randy Lytsell; Julie (Donnie, Lily) Melson; Jaclyn (Robert, Christopher, Alyssa) Morgan; Jazmyn (Danny) Duncan; Heather (JP, Tayah, Tatum) Kelley; Josh (Iliana, Luna, Aria) Richolson; Shelby (Adam, Ryker, Jaxon) Ervin-Barber; Chanty Lytsell; (Naomi Lynch); Dakota (Magali) Kessler, and Melissa Kessler.

She is survived by several great-grandchildren, too many to list.

Lily will be cremated then laid to rest next to her beloved husband in Roseburg, Oregon. At this time no service is planned. Grandma loved everyone and everyone loved her, she will be missed by all.

