Lily May Lytsell (Berge) Jan 5, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lytsell (Berge) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lily May Lytsell (Berge), age 85April 28, 1936 – Dec. 24, 2021Lily passed away peacefully in Prattville, Alabama. Lily was a mom, grandma, aunt, sister, and friend to so many. Lily did not know a stranger; her door was always open with a welcoming hug.She was loved by so many, when you heard her name you would smile, when you were around her your heart was full.Lily loved all babies, young and old. She also loved her animals and her family.She ran a wrecking yard while raising her four children, and she sure loved racing cars.Lily was a breast cancer survivor of over 30 years; she survived many surgeries and health scares, but she was tough, probably the toughest woman you'd ever meet. She loved baking, especially Christmas cookies with the grand-babies, she loved her country music, and loved her country.Lily lived in Myrtle Creek, Oregon, most of her life. In Sept. of 2020, she moved to Prattville, Alabama, to live with her son and daughter-in-law.She is preceded in death by her loving husband, John Lytsell; brothers, John Berge and Harry Berge; sisters, Frances and Bernice; and sister-in-law Kathy Berge; as well as Lion, Jaymee, and Braydon.She is survived by her sons, Steve (Louis) Lytsell, Roy (Nancy) Lytsell, and Vince (Brenda) Lytsell; daughter, Georgia (Wayne) Peterson; brother, Ted Berge; sister, Judy (Bob) Holmes; grandchildren: Levi Lytsell, Summer Lytsell, Lance (Sarah, Ethan, Allycia) Peterson; Cory (LeeAnn) Peterson, and children Mckenzi, Alex, Mason, Ki, Gabby, Jilly, Izzy, Yaya and JR; Jason (Tamara Peterson) and Corwin; Glenn (Nina) Peterson, and children Jarica, Wesley, Kassidy, Sierra, Savannah and Kingston; Randy Lytsell; Julie (Donnie, Lily) Melson; Jaclyn (Robert, Christopher, Alyssa) Morgan; Jazmyn (Danny) Duncan; Heather (JP, Tayah, Tatum) Kelley; Josh (Iliana, Luna, Aria) Richolson; Shelby (Adam, Ryker, Jaxon) Ervin-Barber; Chanty Lytsell; (Naomi Lynch); Dakota (Magali) Kessler, and Melissa Kessler.She is survived by several great-grandchildren, too many to list.Lily will be cremated then laid to rest next to her beloved husband in Roseburg, Oregon. At this time no service is planned. Grandma loved everyone and everyone loved her, she will be missed by all. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Lily May Lytsell John Lytsell Genealogy Tamara Peterson Scare Grandchild Melissa Kessler Grandma Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Drain residents describe ordeal as town locked down while police hunted suspects First confirmed case of omicron variant reported in Douglas County Thundering Water park, food trucks at parks, on agenda for Monday Planning Commission Tom Hatfield Tyrone Powell ordered to state hospital for evaluation TOP JOBS Customer Service Specialist General Accounting Manager News Review Carriers Forest Bridges Special Sections Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News What's Up Hank Cox Carol Hegdahl Chris Weaver Stephanie Beilfuss Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.