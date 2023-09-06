Linda Arney, a longtime resident of Roseburg, Oregon, quietly passed away in her sleep on July 12, 2023, at the age of 85.
Linda is survived by her husband Richard of 62 years, two daughters Chris Backen (John) and Kim Friel (Hugh) and five grandchildren; Brittany, Colton and Grace Backen, as well as Erin and Cameron Friel.
Linda was born in Webster City, Iowa, on Oct. 18, 1937, to Marjorie and Albert Langerak and graduated from Iowa State University in 1959, with a degree in textiles and clothing. Upon graduation, she was employed by Dayton’s Department Store in Minneapolis as a sales manager and was on a fast track to becoming a buyer.
On Dec. 20, 1960, she married Dick Arney and moved to Oregon, to follow her husband’s career with the United States Forest Service. This meant moving often to isolated ranger stations located in Oregon and Washington.
Linda loved to sing and when she was located in a town, she joined many singing groups and organizations. In 1976, they were transferred to Roseburg, Oregon, a town that they decided they wanted to stay in for the remainder of Dick’s career. This gave Linda many opportunities she had previously needed to pass up. She became active in various singing groups such as The Vintage Singers, Concert Corral, First United Methodist Church choir, as well as several other singing opportunities.
Linda was a long-term member of PEO, a philanthropic organization. Having been a member for 67 years, she treasured the time she spent with her sisters from PEO, Chapter CU while living in Roseburg.
Linda was very friendly but was a quiet person and did not like to draw attention to herself. Therefore, she requested that the family not hold a public memorial service, but rather a private family celebration. The family will honor her wishes when the entire family is able to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.