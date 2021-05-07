On Thursday, March 11, 2021, Linda Carnes, loving wife, mom, Nan, sister, friend, video store owner, mini storage manager of 12 years and confidante, gained her angel wings and peacefully passed away at the age of 64.
Linda was born June 21, 1956 in Belvedere, Orange County, California to George and Lucy Hamrick. On March 3, 1973, she married the love of her life, Glen Carnes. Together they raised two daughters, Amelia (Amie) and Brandi. Linda met Glen picking beans for Web Briggs. Glen was the "Weigh Boy" and would walk her rows singing to her "Hey, hey good looking, whatcha got cooking?" Glen was known to ride his bike from his home on Tiller Trail Highway over Days Creek Cutoff to see his Linda on Norton Lane in Myrtle Creek. They share a love of a lifetime, 54 years together and 48 years married.
Linda's passion was her family. If she wasn't with her family, you could find her on the back of their Harley, curled up with a good book, or working in her yard. She loved getting on their Harley and just going to explore. Taking pictures of their adventures and sharing them with all of us was such a joy for her. In 2019, she was able to experience her dream trip, a month with Glen on the Harley. They drove from their home in Myrtle Creek to North Pole, Alaska and back.
Linda was known for her kind, giving heart and love for reading. She never met a stranger and was always making friends everywhere she went. She was a firm believer in not giving hand-outs, but giving hand-ups.
When she wasn't on the back of the Harley, she waited for her favorite time of the year, Christmas. She loved giving gifts. She especially loved the Festival of Trees. She looked forward to helping her girls with their tree and the annual auction. She was our “Festival Mom.”
Linda is survived by her husband, Glen, of 48 years; her daughters Amie Martin (Scott) and Brandi McGuire (Jason); two grandkids, Ashton Mealer and Jordyn Hill; five great-grandchildren, Tucker, Harlie, Remi, Everly and Lane; siblings, Doug Hamrick (Michelle) of Anchorage, AK, Charlotte Stafford of Stockton, MO, George Hamrick (Connie) of Eldorado, MO, and Dorothy Hamrick of Nevada, MO; numerous nieces and nephews; her special friend Bill Lebengood; and her "brother," Chris Rowe.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Millsite Park Bandshell in Myrtle Creek. We will have some chairs available but please bring a lawn chair and make yourself comfortable.
