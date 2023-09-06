Linda Darlene Cole of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away peacefully, in her own home, on July 28, 2023. She was surrounded by friends and family when her heart stopped.
Linda was born on Sept. 11, 1950, to Raymond and Betty Ruff in Belle Fourche, South Dakota. She grew up in the Black Hills in the communities of Lead and Deadwood.
In 1968, Linda graduated from Lead High School and in the spring of 1972, she graduated from Black Hills State College with a teaching degree in elementary education. In the fall of 1972, she started teaching 5th grade at Custer Elementary School in Custer, South Dakota.
It was in Custer where she met a young U.S. Forest Service landscape architect, Edward Cole. They were married in July 1975 in Lead, South Dakota.
During the summer of 1976, the Coles moved to Pendleton, Oregon. That fall, Linda began teaching 2nd grade at the Pilot Rock Elementary School. In December 1977, they welcomed their daughter Alicia into their world. Linda later taught preschool and kindergarten in Pendleton.
She was an active member of Peace Lutheran Church where she served as the co-director of education. She also served as a volunteer at the local and state level of the American Cancer Society.
In the summer of 1985, the Coles moved to John Day, Oregon, where Linda substitute taught at the John Day Elementary School. The Coles moved again in December 1988. Their new home was in Enterprise. Linda worked with the Title 1 program at the Joseph School District.
In 1997, Ed and Linda headed to Washington, DC while Alicia headed to the University of Oregon. While living in the DC metro area, Linda was the administrative assistant for the National Office of Lutheran Social Services.
It was a move back west, in 2000, as the Coles moved to Susanville, California. While in Susanville, Linda worked in the Susanville High School library. It was four years later that the Coles moved to Clovis, California. There, Linda semi-retired as a stay-at-home wife. She did some seasonal work as an auditor for the IRS. She enjoyed spending time as a volunteer for a variety of services through Hope Lutheran Church.
The Coles finally got back to Oregon when they moved to Roseburg in 2013. Linda thoroughly enjoyed the fact that she was living in the same community with her daughter and her family. She is survived by her husband Ed, her daughter Alicia (Gabe) Wishart, two granddaughters and her two brothers in South Dakota, Gene (Becky) Ruff and Ray (Kris) Ruff.
There will be a graveside service for Linda in July 2024, at the Belle Fourche Cemetery in South Dakota.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.