Mrs. Linda Jean Heard was born on March 8, 1949 to her loving parents, Jack and Jessie Patterson. She went home to be with her Lord on August 3, 2021. Linda was a wonderful and devoted wife, caring mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and cherished friend to many. She is survived by her husband Bill Heard, their four children and ten grandchildren, and her two brothers and two sisters, all of which she loved deeply. Matt, her oldest, and his children, Seth, Selah, and Jack; Kelly, her beloved daughter; Rex and Shelli and their children, Micah, Isaiah, Levi and Lydia; and Wes and Melissa and their children, Ian, Isaac and Jackie; her brother Jack Patterson Jr. and Diane; Penny Patterson, Pat Patterson and Jackie; Gail and Danny Withers, and numerous nieces and nephews. Linda lived most of her life in Lookingglass, Oregon, except for some time away for college. During this time, she became a believer and follower of Jesus Christ, her Savior and Lord. She married her lifelong friend Bill Heard on December 28, 1968. They had a great life together serving God, family, church, and friends. Linda found much joy in serving others and sharing the love of Christ as a result, she developed many friendships. These lifelong friendships in family, church and abroad are a big part of the support that her and Bill are so grateful for. Her greatest hope has always been that all of you come to know Jesus as your Savior, and be able to spend eternity in fellowship with her in Heaven. We will be joining together to celebrate her life on September 4, 2021 at Covenant Life Fellowship, located at 1553 NE Vine St., Roseburg, OR at 12:30 p.m.
