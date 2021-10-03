1949 - 2021
Linda Kay (Bushnell) Thrush of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away peacefully Sept. 9, 2021. Linda was born to Delmer & Nellie (Newlun) Bushnell on Oct. 13, 1949. Linda lived most of her life in Tenmile, Oregon, and married her best friend and love of her life Gerald Thrush on Sept. 12, 1970. She was preceded in death by her husband Gerald in 1988. She was also preceded in death by her father Delmer, mother Nellie, as well as her brother Daryl Bushnell and sister Darla Kirkendall. Linda is survived by her 3 children and their spouses; Jason Thrush, Gina & Jerry Anderson, Cindy & Chris Martin; her 4 grandchildren, Austin, Gabby, Logan & Evan; and her three sisters, Melody Fulton, Patti Carnine & Kitti Dicke. Linda loved to be around family and friends, she enjoyed camping, playing card games and going to yard sales. Most of all, she enjoyed watching her grandchildren play baseball, softball, and performing music.
A Celebration of Life will be held at The Winston Community Center in Winston, Oregon, on Oct. 17, 2021 @ 3 p.m.
