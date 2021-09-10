Linda Kay Wittrock passed away on August 27, 2021 at Mercy Hospital in Roseburg, Oregon after battling several years of numerous health issues. She was born in Iowa City, Iowa on January 20, 1947. She was preceded in death by her husband, Loren, who passed just 10 months earlier; her parents, Earl and Sarah Sholly; brother, Kirk; and son, Brian Phillips. She is survived by three children and their families: Sean and Melissa Phillips of Mesa, Arizona, and their 5 children Ashley, Ashton, Alyson, Alexander and Aiden; Tracy Phillips of Anderson, Tennessee, and her children Jordan Crisenbery, Tristen Tucker, and Isabell Aulisio; Jessie and Brandi Thrush, and their two children Ryker and Evelyn of Portland, Oregon.
Linda moved to Oregon in 1976 from Mesa, Arizona. She had a green thumb when it came to gardening and house plants. She loved canning, crocheting, and had numerous craft and beading projects that she gave away for Christmas and birthdays to friends and family. She loved her family and friends, and was a good friend and enjoyed playing Bunco with her Bunco buddies for 20 years. She will be greatly missed by all. In her younger days, she loved to go dancing and was a really good dancer.
She is also survived by 2 brothers, Tom and Gary Sholly, and her sister, Leslie.
