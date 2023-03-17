Mrs. Linda L. Stepp, age 81, of Winston, Georgia, went to be with her Lord and Savior on March 6, 2023, after a seven-year battle with Alzheimer's. She was born May 20, 1941, in Chewelah, Washington, to the late John T. Couch and Dorothy R. Couch.
Linda was briefly employed by Weldon Leather Co. as a secretary, by the Sears and Roebuck catalog store in Fairfield, California, where she met her soon-to-be husband, Lloyd and hired out to clean homes. In retirement, her husband taught Linda the game of golf where, to his envy, she eventually achieved three holes-in-one.
Linda excelled at making quilts, sewing, crocheting, and greatly enjoyed camping, fishing, bowling, canning, card-making and (in the '60s) singing for The Dulcetones, a women's concert choir.
Linda is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her sister-in-law Sharon Couch.
She is survived by her brother Gary Couch, her daughter and son-in-law Christine and Robert Beaudreau, grandchildren Matthew, Jeremie, Courtney, and Maverick, great-grandchildren Morgan, Brielle, Louden, Nico, and Josie, her nephew Scott Couch, his wife Amanda and their children Joshua and Audrie, as well as many dear friends like Diana Schultz whom she considered a sister. It is not known whether Tim Stepp, her son, also survives her.
The Reverend Danny Horsley will officiate a graveside service to be held at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia, later this month.
Messages of condolence may be sent to www.jones-wynn.com Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Crematory of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements, 770-942-2311.
