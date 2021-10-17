Linda May (Trude) Mayer
(PHOTO)
On Oct. 4, 2021, the Lord called Linda home, relieving her of her multiple health issues.
Linda was born in Stoneham, Massachusetts, in 1946. She graduated from Walla Walla College in 1968, receiving her masters of science from Loma Linda University in 1971.
She found her true work love at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, where she taught nursing for 26 years as an associate professor of nursing.
In her pastime, Linda loved birding, attracting scores of birds to her home. Her favorite was the hummingbird, as evidenced by the pendants she wore and artwork throughout her home. Scrabble was her table game of choice and she would play one or two games a day with her husband. The board game, plus her extensive love of reading, provided her with an excellent command of the English language.
Lindas true passion was her faith in the Lord as a devout Seventh Day Adventist, which provided unprecedented love and concern for others. She kept close contact with friends and loved ones through email, text and letters, continually providing support and love for those in need. She touched so many lives throughout her life and career. We look forward to seeing her again on that great resurrection morning.
Linda is survived by her husband, Andrew Mayer of Roseburg, Oregon; son Jason Richter and his family: Nazaria, Armando and Juan of Katy, Texas; and her sister Debbie Trude of Roseburg, Oregon, as well as many other relatives and friends.
