LINDA RAE ATWOOD
Linda Rae Atwood, beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend passed away peacefully on Aug. 14, 2023.
Linda was born March 7, 1944, in Spokane, Washington, where she spent the first ten years of her life growing up in that area. In 1952, her parents Leo and Betty Collins moved to Myrtle Creek, Oregon, with her and her sister. While there, three more sisters were added to the family. The family lived out North Myrtle on the old Starbuck’s farm, where she developed a work ethic and a love for the outdoors.
Linda received her education in the Myrtle Creek school system, graduating in 1962.
After graduation, Linda worked in a variety of occupations before finding her calling working for the Roseburg Public Schools, retiring in 2003, as the office manager at Fremont Junior High.
In the early ‘90s, Linda met the love of her life in her husband Denny and they became best friends and soul mates for over 30 years being at each other’s side. Together, they shared many memories and adventures traveling the Midwest and the western United States, Canada and Europe. Her favorite places were Carmel, California, the many National Parks they visited and her very favorite place was St. Andrews, Scotland. Linda was an avid reader and loved her British TV programs, but her favorite pastime was being with her family and grandkids.
Linda’s church and temple was the outdoors, as she loved working in her yard, camping, being with Denny on his golf adventures and hiking in National Parks. She was always enamored with physical beauty and the wonders of the world. No matter where we were, she started each day sitting outside, enjoying nature and the fresh morning air with a good cup of coffee.
Linda is survived by her husband Denny, her sons Byron Jones (Cherie), Rob Jones (Stephanie), sisters Kathy Phillips (Bert), Colleen Sinner (Scott), grandson Nick Jones (Leah), great-grandson Jack Jones, granddaughters Ne’ve’ and Siena Atwood, stepsons Jef Atwood and Nate Atwood, daughter-in-law Suzanne Douglas (Rob) and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Leo and Betty.
With gratitude, a big thank you goes to the Mercy Medical staff, especially to the nurses and aides who gave Linda respectful and wonderful care.
At Linda’s request, cremation rites have been afforded and there will be no public service.
Linda was always the most endearing, nicest, kindest and most genuine person you could ever meet. She will be truly missed. Please remember Linda with the following passage:
When Tomorrow starts Without me:
When tomorrow starts without me, please try to understand, that an angel came and called my name, and took me by the hand; The angel said my place was ready in Heaven far above and that I’d have to leave behind all those I dearly love. But when I walked through Heaven’s Gates, I felt so much at home, for God looked down, smiled at me and told me “Welcome Home.” So, when tomorrow starts without me, don’t think we are far apart, for every time you think of me, I’m right there in your heart.
