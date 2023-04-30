Beloved wife, mother and “grammy,” Linda brought a great deal of love and shining happiness into the lives of everyone she touched. Sadly, she left us on April 21, 2023, at 73 years young. Linda was born in 1949, in Tacoma, Washington.
Raised in Buckley, she graduated from Knapps business school in Tacoma and worked at Boeing for over 20 years. She met and married her husband Henry in Tacoma, Washington, and they were wed in Oct. of 1972.
Linda was an avid reader, loved life, her dogs, family, traveling and was a lifelong Seahawks, and Mariner’s fan. She was a breast cancer survivor, later volunteering at the Community Cancer Center in Roseburg, Oregon.
Until recently, Linda was a secretary and devoted member for the Vietnam Veterans Assoc. of America in Roseburg and the Knoll Terrace Tenants Association in Canyonville.
Linda is survived by her husband Henry of 50 years, her son Henry Jr. (Jen), Dave, Resa (Mike), like a daughter Carol Lee, her siblings Karen Carlson and Bob Lee. Numerous nieces and nephews, and four grandchildren Josh (Veronica), Sean and Amelia.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her infant son Theodore (Teddy), sister Helen, and brother Jim.
In June there will be a celebration of life in Roseburg. She will be dearly missed.
