Lisa Kay Wagner-Wescott passed away on June 26, 2023, at Mercy Hospital at the age of 59, after a courageous two-year battle with ovarian and stomach cancer, which, in the end, caused her to lose her leg above the knee.
Lisa is survived by her mother Bernis Wagner and stepfather Leo Fenn, her brother-in-law Randy Wescott, brothers Sam Wagner (Suzanne), Aaron Wagner (Selena), stepbrothers Brian Fenn, Matthew Fenn, Scott Fenn (Aderia), Phillip Fenn, Kevin Fenn (Sharlee) and Daniel Fenn. She is also survived by her nieces Madison Wagner, Jessica King, Erica Counts, Megan Fenn, Breanna Fenn, Hannah Fenn, Izzabelle Fenn and nephews Chase Christoferson, Roy Fenn and Matthew Fenn. Uncles Ed Striste and Bill Moore and aunts Tona Moore and Linda Wagner, cousins Caroline Smardo, Jessica Olson, Casey Dyson, Mike Wagner, Michele Wagner-Weber, Gary Wagner and stepmother Toni Rose.
Lisa was preceded in death by her husband Steve Wescott, father Gary Wagner, uncle Gene Wagner, brother-in-law David Wescott, grandparents Sam and Florence Wagner and Keith and Laverne Derrick McDaniel.
Lisa Kay Wagner was born on Dec. 8, 1963, in Santa Rosa, California, to Gary and Bernis Wagner. The family moved to Brogan, Oregon, where Lisa started the first grade. She loved the ranch, riding horses and riding on the tractor with her dad and grandpa. One of Lisa’s favorite memories was going to the airport to daddy’s plane and then taking it up for a spin to dry off.
She moved to Glide, Oregon, in the fourth grade and onto Roseburg, where she started the seventh grade at Joseph Lane Junior High where she played volleyball. She loved music, played the flute and piccolo through high school. For three years, she was a member of the Roseburg Dance Team and they performed and won awards throughout the state.
The Wagner family loved to snow ski, Lisa and her brother Sam rode the Roseburg ski bus to the Willamette Ski area when she was 12 and Sam was 9. Then the family purchased yearly passes to Mt. Bachelor and they belonged to the “Mt. Bachelor Mighty Mites ski team” until Sam had to choose between high school basketball and snow skiing. Then they just skied for pleasure and continued to ski throughout their adult lives.
After graduating from Roseburg High School and Umpqua Community College, Lisa continued her education at Linfield-Good Sam School of Nursing in Portland. She then worked for a large insurance firm in Portland after college. Her younger brother Aaron loved to drive up to Portland and they had great times together.
During this time she met her future husband, Steve Wescott, they started a journey following Steve on many construction jobs throughout the northwest. They were married on Nov. 24, 1996. Their pets were their family as they were unable to have children; dogs, cats, horses, cattle, chickens, etc. were all Lisa’s loves.
While living in Flagstaff, Arizona, Steve and Lisa ran a dude ranch with their own line of horses. Lisa cooked for over 25 people every day and they loved her meat loaf. This is so funny as she always thought she was a terrible cook.
Lisa’s two favorite jobs were managing the Mt. Hood Ski School and working at the YMCA. She had many friends that got together on Friday nights up until she lost her leg and couldn’t attend anymore.
They moved back to Roseburg when Steve was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and passed four years ago after a long struggle. During this time, Lisa got her real estate license and worked with her mom until she retired and then was partners with Candy Shipley until she too got sick.
Lisa was very active with the republican party and served as a precent person for her district and secondly vice president of the Umpqua Valley Republican Women. She especially loved working with the kids at Patriot Camp each summer where the kids heard many important stories about our country, the constitution and how our government is run.
A special thank you goes out to Dr. Ottenheimer and Lacy Ott, Mercy emergency staff, Mary Hospital, Riverbend Hospital and Umpqua Rehab for giving Lisa such wonderful care and to Mikal Kildal, chaplain at Mercy Hospital and elder at Redeemers Fellowship for leading Lisa to the Lord.
Words cannot convey the special love that Leo Fenn, Lisa’s stepdad had for Lisa and she had for him. He was at her side the whole time, always encouraging her and praying with and for her.
We will always miss Lisa’s smiling face, her energetic personality and the love she had for everyone.
There will be a celebration of life at 1 p.m. Friday, July 28, 2023, at Redeemers Fellowship on West Harvard Avenue, Roseburg, Oregon.
