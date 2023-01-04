Lloyd A. Shelton, age 100, passed away on Dec. 26, 2022, at Riverview Terrace Independent Living Facility. He was born on Sep. 13, 1922, in Fort Worth, Texas. He was the son of William Rufus Shelton and Addie Etta Melton.
He attended first through seventh grade in Fort Worth, Texas, and attended eighth through twelfth grades in Alamogordo, New Mexico, graduating from Alamogordo High school in 1941.
On April 25, 1942, he married his high school sweetheart, Thelma “Etola” Smith. Shortly thereafter, on Sep. 24, 1942, he enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard. After attending boot camp on Catalina Island from Nov. 2, 1942, through Feb. 24, 1943, he was assigned to the Diligence CG Cutter from March 1943, to June 1943. He then went to training school in Groton, Connecticut from June 1943 to Sept. 1943. Finally, going back to the Diligence CG Cutter from Oct. 1943 through Oct. 1945, being honorably discharged on Nov. 15, 1945.
Lloyd and Etola had a son, Ronald, who was born on April 24, 1945, in Long Beach, California, and a daughter, Donna, born on Sep. 22, 1947, in Alamogordo, New Mexico. They moved to Medford, Oregon on July 4, 1948, where Lloyd started working at Associated Oil Co. On Nov. 15, 1948, he moved to Roseburg, Oregon to work for Associated Oil Co Distributing. In 1966 that business changed to Phillips 66 and then in 1972 Lloyd purchased that distributing company from then-owner, C.M. McDermott. In 1977 it changed to an Exxon Co Distributorship. Lloyd worked there full-time until he sold the business & retired in 2002, close to his 80th birthday.
He enjoyed spending time with his family and girlfriend, Pat Cummins, as well as church services at the Vine Street Baptist Church.
He is proceeded in death by his parents William and Addie; his wife of 68 years, T. Etola Shelton; his son, Ronald A Shelton and grandson, James A. Koch. Surviving him are his daughter, Donna Koch; granddaughter, Kathy (Wes) Roberts; great-granddaughter, Kelsey (Lee) Peterson; great-grandson, Kyle Roberts; great-grandson, Brody Koch; great-great grandson, Carl Peterson and great-great granddaughter, Madilyn Peterson, all of Roseburg.
His remains will be placed in a mausoleum near his wife and son at the Roseburg Memorial Gardens. We’d like to thank the staff at Riverview Terrace, Mercy Medical Center’s Emergency, Social Service and Palliative Care departments, Heather from Bristol Hospice and his caregiver, Christian Henderson, for all their compassionate care.
There will be a viewing at 12 p.m., following will be a funeral at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Wilson’s Chapel of the Roses in Roseburg, Oregon.
