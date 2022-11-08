Lloyd Franklin Allen was born on May 31, 1945, at their home in Days Creek, Oregon, to Rueben and Clara (Rush) Allen.
On Nov. 4, 1964, he married Lee Ann Nylen and together they raised a daughter, Kay Lynn, and a son, Nikky. Lloyd worked at various jobs over the years. He worked for RFP for 16 years, and then he went to school to become an electronics technician in Reno, Nevada, to start his new career fixing video games and lottery machines. After a good run there, his job was taken over by the state and he decided to start working as a truck driver. He drove trucks until he finally retired.
Lloyd liked to hunt and fish and he really enjoyed the meals they brought to the table. Lloyd also liked to work on cars with his good friends Ronnie, Walt and Johnnie Gill. Lloyd liked to travel to see different areas and have adventures along the way. He loved to spend time with his family both immediate and extended.
Lloyd was preceded in death by his father, Rueben, and his mother, Clara. He is survived by his wife Lee Ann, daughter Kay Lynn and spouse Bill Ramsey, and his son Nikky; his grandchildren Brandon, Asia, Jarrad and Lizzy and her child Alice; sister in-law Linda (Beedle) Price and husband Ron Price; nieces Tracy, Anna and their kids; his sister Clara (Sis) and husband Bill Butler; and his brother George Allen and many other nieces, nephews and cousins. Lloyd will be missed dearly by all.
Services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Grace Baptist Church, 181 Grant St., Myrtle Creek, Oregon, 97457.
