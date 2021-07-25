LOIS A. DOLE
Lois A. Dole, our mother, passed away on March 27, 2020. We were unable to have a Celebration of Life for our beloved mom, due to COVID-19 restrictions. Now that restrictions have been lifted, we will Celebrate our Mom’s life on July 31, 2021, at 1:00 PM in Roseburg’s First Presbyterian Church at 823 SE Lane Avenue. There will be a reception to follow. If you knew our mother, we hope that you will join us.
