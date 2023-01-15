Lois Ann Deatherage was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. On the morning of Friday, January 6, 2023, while at her beloved mountain cabin, she passed peacefully in her sleep at the age of 81.
Lois was born on Dec. 5, 1941, in Lake City, Arkansas, to Charley and Lora Cummings. When she was a young child they moved to San Diego, and then in fifth grade to Home Gardens, California. Lois graduated from Corona High School in 1959.
She met her husband, Ken Deatherage, at a social being held at the Home Gardens Assembly of God Church. They were married on Nov. 19, 1966. Together they had two children, Stephen and Lori. In April 1973, Ken and Lois moved to Oregon, where they started a business and raised their family.
In the late 1970s, Lois went to nursing school and became certified as a licensed practical nurse. Later in life, Lois returned to school, earning a master’s degree from Northwest Christian College. In 1996, she founded Lora’s In-Home Care, named after her mother, and dedicated to ensuring that aging people could successfully remain in their homes for as long as possible.
Lois loved to cook and her favorite place to do that was their mountain cabin near Crescent Lake. In her later years, she learned to quilt and made several beautiful quilts for her family. Nothing brought Lois more joy than her two granddaughters, Ella and Abby. She was a devoted grandma who spent as much time with her grandchildren as she could, she was never happier than when her home was filled with family.
