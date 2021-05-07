“A Life Remembered”
Lois Eileen (Wiley) Wafer spent most of her 80 years in Camas Valley, OR. She was born on February 16, 1940, in Port Angeles, WA. She lived there with her mother and father Ruth and Ted Wiley, brother Farrell, sister Gay and sister Phyllis. They moved to the Bend/Redmond area when she was between two and three years old and then in 1946, they moved to Camas Valley where she remained for most of her life.
Lois went to Camas Valley School and enjoyed being a cheerleader with her best friend Janet McClellan. She married Glenn Wafer on March 16, 1957 in the home that had been built by Glenn’s father. Their marriage lasted for 24 years before ending in divorce. Together, they had seven children, Kelly, Glenn, Juline, Cory, Eileen, Gene and James. They bought a new 1959 Volkswagen Beetle and over the years, drove it with her first four children, usually a couple of them riding in the back cubby. Lois raised her children in the very same house she was married in and continued to live there until she passed away. She had worked locally as a waitress and met many friends there over the years until she was able to retire.
She was very much a giver and had to be reminded to be a good receiver. She loved to dance when younger and could still show you how it was done. She also enjoyed painting and was quite talented. She took an interest in tropical plants, which are not easy to grow in Camas Valley. Lois was immensely proud of all her children and grandchildren and lovingly worried about them constantly. She also loved and often spoke fondly of all her spiritual brothers and sisters. She was one of Jehovah’s Witnesses and remained active throughout her life.
She was a young 80 years old, in fact she insisted on hiking on the sand dunes just two weeks before her death.
Lois is survived by her brother Farrell Wiley and his wife Peggy of Roseburg, her brother-in-law Ron Martin of Haines Alaska, many nieces and nephews, six children and their spouses, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Sadly, she suffered some great losses in her life including her daughter Eileen in 1982, grandson, Aaron and great-grandson, Atlas.
There will be a Celebration of Life in honor of Lois on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at Stewart Park in Roseburg. The covered Pavilion is reserved for the afternoon. There will be a Potluck to start things off and a Remembrance after.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.