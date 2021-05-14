On Wednesday, May 5, 2021, Lois Elaine McLean, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother went home to Heaven.
Lois was born in Grand Junction, Colorado on June 5, 1937, one of three daughters born to Lester and Arlu Wigington. Her family moved to Roseburg during her early years where Lois graduated from Roseburg High School.
Upon graduation, Lois entered the US Army where she was station at West Point and served as a nursing aide. Lois met her husband Jack McLean while at West Point and they were married on October 2, 1957. Once they were honorably discharged from the US Army, they decided to make their home in Roseburg, where together they raised three children, Cathy Steiner (Daniel), Michael McLean (Amy) and Wanda Braack (Shane).
Lois enjoyed spending time with her six grandchildren, Mark, Danielle (Steiner), Erin, Brandon (McLean), Dalton, Darien (Braack), and seven great-grandchildren, Jarred, Khloe, Delanie, Camden, Jayce, Bodi and Ryder. Lois’s greatest joy was spending time with her family.
In 1996, after 20 years, she retired from the ESD where she worked as a shipping clerk in the educational materials department. She enjoyed working with the schools and teachers with their educational needs.
There will be a ceremony at the VA National Cemetery on June 4, 2021 at 3 p.m. and a celebration of life June 5, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Roseburg Christian Fellowship.
