A longtime resident of Umpqua, Lois Elna Eagleton née Christiansen passed away in Eugene on June 21, 2023. She died peacefully of complications from dementia and Alzheimer's disease. She was 89 years old. Her husband, Mark Eagleton passed away in January 2016.
Lois was extremely active in the greater Roseburg community during the many years she lived in Umpqua. She loved almost nothing more than being on a horse in the wilderness and was a longtime member of Oregon Equestrian Trails. Lois was also a fiddle player and regularly got together to play in local fiddle jams sponsored by the Oregon Old Time Fiddlers' Association.
Many in the Roseburg area will remember Lois best as the person who founded the Friends of Mildred Kanipe Park. She worked tirelessly to preserve the land Mildred Kanipe had gifted to Douglas County. She admired Mildred's indomitable spirit and wrote a biography of her entitled For Love of the Land: The Legacy of Mildred Kanipe. Mildred Kanipe Park was one of her favorite places to ride horses. Lois's efforts to preserve the park, its historic buildings and its timber were done as a loving legacy for the people of Douglas County.
The daughter of Ejner and Arta Christiansen, Lois grew up on a farm in Junction City, Oregon, as part of a close-knit Danish-American community. She attended Oregon State University in Corvallis (then Oregon State College), from which she graduated with a bachelor's degree in business administration with a concentration in commercial floriculture.
She was one of the first women admitted to OSU's business program. Lois was a proud Beaver her entire life. While at Oregon State, Lois was selected to participate along with a handful of other American college students from across the country, in a World University Seminar trip to India. It was an eye-opening experience for an Oregon farmgirl.
Lois married fellow OSU student, Prabhakar Kamdar, of Jetpur, India, in 1957. His job as an aeronautical engineer for Boeing, the Apollo space missions and McDonnell Douglas allowed Lois and her family to travel the world. Lois lived in South Korea and in Japan for many years before moving back to Oregon.
A woman of many talents, Lois was an excellent cook, gardener and seamstress. Her Oregon wild blackberry jam is legendary in the family. She raised her own sheep at one point, spun their wool into yarn on a spinning wheel her father had made and made knit caps for all her children and grandchildren. She was a talented leatherworker and made beautifully tooled belts, purses and folders for her family.
She researched her Danish-American family's history and produced extensively documented binders with historic photos so her ancestors would not be forgotten. Lois loved animals of all kinds, including snakes and bats, and animals loved her back.
Lois designed her own headstone with images of a Douglas fir and a fiddle. "Off to my next adventure," it says, perfectly capturing the spirited Oregonian she was.
Lois is keenly missed by her four children, Mira Kamdar of Paris, France, Devyani Kamdar of Sarasota, California, Pravin Kamdar of Leander, Texas and Anna Kamdar of Eugene as well as her grandchildren Kara, William and Lucas Cohen, Alexander and Anjali Claes, and Devyn and Logan Simmons. She is survived by her brother, Dale Christiansen and by her ex-husband, Prabhakar Kamdar.
