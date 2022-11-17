Lois Marie Finnie was born in North Dakota on July 24, 1935, to her parents Raymond and Ardell Cross. She went home to be with her Lord on Nov. 13, 2022.
Lois moved to Oregon when she was four years old. When she was 22 years old, she met the love of her life. John and Lois were married on Dec. 20, 1958. They shared a great life together for 63 years. Many of those years were spent raising their four children in Glide, Oregon.
After their children were raised, Lois worked at Glide Lumber for a few years. She was proud of her time there. Lois came to know Jesus as her Lord and Savior as a young adult.
Over the years, she fellowshipped at Glide Assembly of God, Church on the Rise and Roseburg Church of God. She made many dear friends who she shared fond memories with; getting together for dinners, bible studies and card games. Lois’ favorite past time was playing cards with her friends and family. She especially loved playing Hand and Foot with her daughter Cathy and son-in-law Ron. “The cards are shuffled,” she often said, ready to play a game. She deeply loved and cared for her family. Lois also enjoyed traveling around the Pacific Northwest and dining out.
Lois is preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Ardell, and six of her siblings Raymond, Mae, Richard, Donald, Bob and Ronald. She is survived by her loving husband John, children Cathy (her husband Ron and children Tammy and Cindy), Karen (her children Tonya and Jeremy), Rick (his wife Candy and children Amber and Adam) and Curt (his wife Dolly and children Blake, Paige, Max and Grant) and her 16 great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings Norma, Bonnie, Gary, Rhonda and Steve. Lois will forever be loved, cherished and missed.
We love you!
You are invited to join us in a celebration of her life on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Roseburg Church of God, located at 4051 NE Stephens Street in Roseburg, Oregon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.