Lois Beulah Sigrid McMullin was born Oct. 18, 1922, in Dickinson, North Dakota to Gunder and Lois Sanden. She is predeceased by her husband, Dale, her son, Rick, and her granddaughter, Sherri McCormack. Her survivors include sons, Dale Jr. (Mary), Jerry (Jo Anne), Tim (Joy), and a daughter Kathy (Errol) McPheeters. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews.
She came West from North Dakota with her family when she was very young and settled in Jacksonville and then Medford. Lois met Dale McMullin at a USO dance and they married in October of 1943. They soon settled in Cottage Grove, Oregon, where they raised their family. The family moved to Drain in 1962.
Lois was devoted to her family and enjoyed raising them. She was also active in her church and civic affairs. Lois loved being outdoors in her garden and going on fishing, hunting, snowmobiling, and camping trips.
A friend to all, Lois never met a stranger. She brought love, beauty and grace into this world and will be missed by many here as she left this earth on Jan. 28, 2022, to continue her walk with Jesus. A service celebrating her life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at the Drain Church of Christ 401 2nd Street, Drain, OR 97435, gathering following. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity, in her memory
