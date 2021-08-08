Lois Jean Carey Gilbert Trento of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away on July 31, 2021, at the age of 79 of heart failure. Lois was born in Roseburg on January 23, 1942 to Harvey and Beulah Carey. She lived her whole life in Wilbur and Sutherlin. Lois attended Wilbur grade school, Joseph Lane Jr. High, and graduated from Roseburg High School with the Class of 1960. She graduated from UCC in 1970 with a degree in Accounting and Finance.
She won several honors such as Scholarship Winner for highest grade average, and the Philanthropic Education Organization Cup at Joseph Lane Jr. High. In high school, Lois was on the high honor roll.
Lois married William Bill Lewis Gilbert on Sep 16, 1960. Lois and Bill made their home in Wilbur, and were the proud parents of three children: Ronald, Cheryl, and Deborah. Later, Lois married Charles Eldon Trento.
Lois was a talented artist and an avid reader. She was an excellent cook. She loved animals, and often volunteered at various animal rescue facilities. She loved the outdoors, such as camping, fishing and hunting. A highlight for Lois was a cruise to Alaska with her sister, Marlyce, to celebrate her retirement. She will be remembered for always having a Pepsi in her hand.
She was retired from Sun Studs Lumber of Roseburg after being employed with them for 40 years as Office Manager. Lois was a lifelong member of the Wilbur Methodist Church, where she served as church treasurer for 17 years.
Lois is survived by her loving sister, Marlyce Carey Robbins; Her special grandson, Chris Brown, and great-granddaughter, Tabitha Brown, who spent the last three years caring for her. She is also survived by niece Marshelle Rush and nephew David Holmes; grandchildren, Jesse and Nick Brown, and Justin Gilbert; several great-grandchildren; stepson, Mark Trento, and close cousins. She will also be greatly missed by her canine companion, Jilly.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Harvey and Beulah Carey, her three children, and her husband Eldon Trento.
There will be a Celebration of Life at the Wilbur Methodist Church on August 10, 2021, at 2 p.m. at 757 North Bank Road, Wilbur, Oregon. Please bring stories, pictures and cookies to share. In lieu of flowers, donations to Wilbur Methodist Church will be appreciated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.