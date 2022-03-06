Lolita Inez McCarty long time resident of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away at age 83, from complications of Dementia in Salem, Oregon at the home of her eldest daughter on Jan. 25, 2022.
Lolita was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother as well as caregiver and prayer warrior for all her family and friends.
Born Lolita Inez Russell on Sept. 30, 1938 in Roseburg, Oregon, she was the second of three surviving children born to the late Edwin Davis Russell and Abbie Adelaide (Bruce) Russell who were also longtime residents of Roseburg. Her eldest sister Louise Barrett passed in 2012, her brother Bruce Russell and his wife, Kay, currently reside in Roseburg. Lolita would always recount the story that her father was off hunting on the day she was born, much to the great distress of her mother and grandmother, and that became the history throughout her life, "everyone was gone hunting" on her birthday however, she made up for it by ensuring her family was gathered around her at Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter which were her favorite family holidays.
Lolita married Rodney Keith Atterbury in 1954, where in the next five years they produced five children. Although they were divorced 25 years later, they maintained a friendship up until Rodney's passing in 2016. Lolita is survived by their five children; Donna Smith and spouse Michael, Ann Field, Wayne Atterbury and spouse Carolyn, Chris Atterbury and spouse Kelly, and Kent Atterbury and spouse Grace. Lolita is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
Lolita worked as a retail clerk with Safeway beginning her career in Reedsport, she transferred to Salem for a few years, then returned to her roots in Roseburg where she also became care giver for her mother until her mother's passing. At this time, she met and married Owen Bill McCarty in 1982. Her family extend to three additional stepsons, Owen Bill McCarty Jr, Darrell McCarty and wife Ronda and Jim McCarty and wife Marla, along with four additional grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Lolita retired from Safeway and traveled with Bill to Weed and Shasta, California, where Bill was overseeing projects for "Pappy" Ford of Roseburg Forest Products. During this time Lolita became caregiver for her father, Ed. Bill and Lolita took Ed with them on their many travels. Ed passed peacefully in their home with Lolita lovingly in attendance.
Lolita's life centered around church, family and friends. Lolita was a long-time member of the First Christian Church in Roseburg. She was never happier and prouder than when her brother, Bruce Russell, became the Senior Pastor. Lolita loved to sing and participated in the choir and, on occasion did solo performances. She often played the piano for services when called on to do so. She was a Deaconess, and she participated in the church holiday decorations where she was happy to use another of her passions, floral design, to assemble wonderful silk and fresh floral arrangements, boutonnieres and bouquets for numerous weddings, memorials and special events.
Lolita was a devout Christian and she raised up her children to know the Lord. We will truly miss our prayer warrior and wonderful Mother. She was a life well lived.
"Her Children rise up and call her Blessed" Proverbs 31:28
Memorial services will be March 14, 2022, at Roseburg First Christian Church. Internment of her ashes will be at Wilbur Cemetery, Wilbur Oregon. If you desire to send flowers, they may be sent to Roseburg First Christian Church by March 12 - If you would like to donate in the memory of Lolita please donate to your local Alzheimer's/Dementia Association or the American Brain Foundation for the study of Dementia.
