September 30, 1939 - January 15, 2022
Loren Willard Hinkle, age 82, lost his 13-year battle to lymphoma on Jan. 15, 2022.
Born in Oregon City, Oregon, Loren was the middle child of Willis and Iola Hinkle. His childhood included working in the woods alongside his parents, who instilled in him a work ethic and deep spiritual relationship with God, as well as an abiding passion for the outdoors.
These early experiences were the foundation for Loren's lifetime pursuit of faith, education, music and community. As a student at Oregon City High School, he played in the concert band and was very involved with Youth for Christ in the greater Portland area. Later, at George Fox College, he was a member of the choir, a member of the New Orleans Chamber Music Society (Dixie Land Band), editor of the school newspaper and a member of the GFC Bruins football team. In 1959, while still in college, he was honored as poet laureate for George Fox.
Loren graduated from George Fox College with a BA in Music in 1961, and upon graduation accepted a teaching position with the Glide School District, as director of music. There, he met his future wife, Jean Turnbull, and the two were married on June 30, 1962. In the fall of 1965, he accepted a position as choral director at Fremont Junior High in Roseburg. He completed his Master of Music degree from the University of Oregon School of Music, and continued to teach at Fremont until 1978, when he went into business for himself. Loren operated VALCO Enterprises until 1999 when he retired.
Loren was an active member of his community, where he frequently combined his passions for music and church. He served as President of the Umpqua Symphony Association, sang with Roseburg Concert Chorale, and played tympani with Umpqua Chamber Orchestra. Loren directed the choir at First Conservative Baptist Church from 1970 to 1988, and at First Christian Church in Roseburg until 2020. In 1974, Loren wrote and conducted Behold Lord I Stand, a cantata of praise and dedication for the dedication of First Conservative Baptist Church. Loren's original compositions were frequently performed by local choirs and ensembles.
Loren was an avid hunter and fisherman from a young age. He loved the Oregon outdoors life, but also ventured to Alaska, Idaho and Mexico. He enjoyed fishing on the Kenai River and in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico; and hunting and trekking by horseback in Idaho. He made frequent trips to Dutch Harbor, Alaska, where he enjoyed hiking, berry-picking, fishing and Tundra Golf.
To Loren, almost every moment was a teachable moment. He was the consummate teacher, his humble approach to learning, character building and achievement driven by a desire to see people reach their fullest potential. Though he had many proud moments, he would be the first to say that his most meaningful accomplishments were those that brought families to spiritual commitment.
Loren was preceded in death by his parents Willis and Iola Hinkle, his sister Delores (Hinkle) Stolberg, and son Douglas Hinkle. He is survived by his wife of 59 years Jean (Turnbull) Hinkle; his brother Gary Hinkle; his sons, John (Jack) Hinkle, Gregory Hinkle and his wife Julie (Foote) Hinkle; daughter Peggy.
(Hinkle) McLaughlin and her husband Campbell McLaughlin; grandchildren, Bryant Hinkle, Ashley.
(Hinkle) DeHaven, Jessup Hinkle, Colin Hinkle, Dragen Reale, MacKenzie McLaughlin, and Gannon McLaughlin; two great-grandchildren, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at First Christian Church in Roseburg on Monday, June 6, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in his name to a charity of your choice. Loren's favorite charities were First Christian Church Youth, Child Life Therapy at Doernbecher Hospital and World Venture for Tahaddi Ministry in Beirut, Lebanon.
