Loretta (Loni) Jean Lewis passed away at her home Sunday, September 5, 2021. She was 82 years old. Loni was a resident of Roseburg, Oregon. She was born in Pasadena, California on October 7th, 1938 to Keith and Cleo Barnes. Loni grew up and spent her adult life in Oregon. She was married for 17 years to Luther Holsapple and had two sons, Montgomery (Monty) and Arleigh. Loni was married to Robert (Bob) Lewis, they were married for 45 years. They have a daughter, Elizabeth (Annie). Loni was also a grandmother and great grandmother. She loved her family dearly and will be deeply missed. Loni raised her two sons primarily in Grants Pass, Oregon and was active in their lives. She raised her daughter in Roseburg and Sutherlin and was also active in her life encouraging Annie in what would become a great love for music. Loni had a good sense of humor and an incredible memory. She could recite about any song when the occasion presented itself and loved to tell stories. To say Loni loved horses, cats, and plants would be an understatement. Starting with her first horse, Commanche, she had many more over the years and enjoyed them greatly, participating competitively in horse shows. She also loved cats and adopted several over the years giving them a loving home. Cats knew they had a good and loyal friend in her. Loni also had a green thumb and at times her home looked like a mini nursery with thriving plants. Loni worked in banking for 25 years in Grants Pass, Medford, Roseburg, and Sutherlin, Oregon retiring years ago after a successful career. Loni was also active as a volunteer at UCAN in Roseburg, Oregon for 5 years.
Loni is survived by her husband, Robert Lewis; a son, Montgomery Holsapple and his wife, Diana, of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; a daughter, Annie Douglass and her husband, Zane, of Las Vegas, Nevada; a granddaughter, Candace Alter and her husband, Tommy, of Covington, Kentucky; a granddaughter, Callie Klein and her husband, Dustin, of El Dorado Hills, California; and a granddaughter, Courtney Williams and her husband, Tim, of Redding, California. She is also survived by eight great grandchildren, Chayden and his wife, Taylor, Kinsley, Thomas, Jackson, Andrew, Samuel, Levi, and Avery. Also surviving her is an uncle, Lowell Montgomery, of Brentwood, California. She is preceded in death by her parents Keith and Cleo Barnes; a stepmother Winnie Barnes; and a son, Arleigh Holsapple. There will be a private ceremony and the family is asking that in lieu of flowers donations in honor of Loni be made to the Saving Grace Animal Shelter in Roseburg, Oregon.
