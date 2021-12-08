Loretta Mary Wojciechowski Stenbeck, previously of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Nov. 23, 2021, in Spokane, Washington. She passed peacefully surrounded by family.
Loretta (Etta, Etta Mae) was born to Roman and Anna (Zientek) Wojciechowski on March 31, 1935 in LaSalle, Illinois. She grew up on a farm outside LaSalle in Dimmick township, and was the ninth of ten children. She attended St. Hyacinth’s School, completed her high school education in San Diego in 1965 and later became a registered nurse in 1978.
Loretta wass predeceased by her loving husband, John Stenbeck, in 2014, and by her siblings Mary, Vincent (wife Florence Kotecki), Joseph (wife; the late Regina Rydz), Helen (husband; the late Melvin Huettemann), Henry, and Lucille Wojciechowski. She is survived by her sisters; Anna (husband Edward Siembab), Elizabeth (husband Norbert Dudek), and Veronica Jean (husband the late Clemence Schwarting).
She is also survived by her seven children; Mary Stenbeck (Durazo), Joan Stenbeck Richardson, John G. Stenbeck, Kathleen Stenbeck (Lewis), Phillip Stenbeck, Andrew Stenbeck, and Roberta Stenbeck Dezzani and by 19 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Loretta met her husband, John, when they were both 17 and it was love at first sight. John liked to say that she had the kindest green eyes he’d ever seen. They were married in 1954 and moved frequently due to John’s posts with the Navy befor finally settled in San Diego where they lived for over 20 years. In 1980, they moved to Roseburg, Oregon, with their two youngest children, Andrew (Andy) and Roberta (Berty) where they lived for over 40 years.
Loretta personified courage, determination and grace under pressure. She received a 4.0 GPA when studying for her GED, even though she had five children at home under the age of seven and later went on to receive her registered nurse degree, also with a 4.0 GPA. One of her proudest moments was when President Jimmy Carter wrote her a letter congratulating her on that achievement. In addition, she received an award from the City of Lemon Grove in 1980, for her part in thwarting the beating and robbery of a homeless man by three thugs.
She loved to travel and together with her husband, John, made a pilgrimage to Rome and Jerusalem, where they met and were blessed by the Pope. They also traveled to Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Russia, Estonia, Poland, Australia and Costa Rica. For their 50th wedding anniversary, they took all seven kids, plus spouses and grandkids, on a week-long cruise from San Diego down into Mexico.
But most of all, her life’s work centered around raising her children so that they would all grow up to be responsible and respectful adults. It took all of her courage, determination and grace under pressure to make sure they had every opportunity to become that kind of adult. She doted on her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and they all loved visiting their grandma ‘Retta.
Under all that courage and determination and desire to see the world, was the heart and soul of a romantic. She liked to listen to love songs on the radio and watch Hallmark movies on television. The last trip she took was to Washington D.C., to see the cherry trees in bloom. It was on her bucket list and it seemed that John, from his vantage point in heaven, helped make that happen because they were in full flower the entire week she was there.
Loretta’s viewing ceremony and mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Dec. 11, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church in Roseburg, Oregon. She will be laid to rest at 2 p.m. that same day, next to her loving husband of over 60 years. In lieu of flowers, her family requests donations be made to Catholic Charities (www.catholiccharitiesusa.org). Cards may be sent to: Andrew Stenbeck, 1808 East Second Street, Deer Park, WA 99006.
