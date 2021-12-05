Lori was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer on June 4, 2021, and fought a hard battle. Lori passed away peacefully in her sleep on Nov. 27, 2021, at the age of 55 in her home. Lori was born on Nov. 9, 1966, in Fullerton, California, to Ken and Bonnie Courson. Lori spent the first several years of her life in California, before moving to Oregon with her mother.
Lori went to Douglas High School where she met lifelong friends Debbie Hunter- Demasters, Leanna Smith and Jeanette Tolleson. After high school Lori continued her schooling, and became a Certified Pharmacy Technician. Lori worked for several family-owned pharmacies over the course of her life.
On June 27, 1986, Lori married Todd Kamph at the Fire Hall in Riddle, where Todd volunteered and Lori served on several committees over the years. On April 14, 1995, Lori gave birth to a baby girl they named Naomi. Over the years, Lori enjoyed spending time outdoors with family and friends, including hunting, fishing, riding ATVs, and camping. Todd and Lori eventually separated after a little more than 30 years together. Lori then began seeing Vince Morgan, who she resided with up to her death.
Lori is survived by her ex-husband Todd Kamph; boyfriend Vince Morgan; daughter Naomi Premo; mother Bonnie Jourdan; father Ken Courson; adopted father Keith Simonson; as well as several other aunts, uncles and cousins. She was loved by many people and will be deeply missed. Lori lived the last bit of her life in Roseburg, working at Hometown Drugs. She was finally able to have weekends off and do what she loved, be outside. Vince and Lori recently fulfilled one of Lori's dreams of owning a side by side, and she absolutely loved it.
Shortly before passing Lori and Vince fulfilled another one of her bucket list items and went to New Orleans, and saw where Mardi Gras takes place. She was even given Mardi Gras beads by a stranger while in her scooter. She was beyond thankful for the opportunity to travel, even while being restricted to her wheelchair.
Lori will be truly missed by many, but her memories will stay with us forever. Between her joyous nature and laughing personality, she was a star among us. Services are being planned and will be sometime in Jan. 2022 (more information to come). Those wishing to send condolences, please mail them to Naomi Premo, 160 Clark Street, Myrtle Creek, Oregon, 97457.
