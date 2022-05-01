Lori L. Frazier, age 62, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 after fighting a long hard battle against Multiple Myeloma Cancer.
Lori L. Frazier was born to Billy and Barbara Brown in Salem, Oregon.
Lori is survived by her husband, Ken Frazier of 37 years, mother Barbara Brown, sister Julie Machacek, bother-in-law Jerry Machacek and nephew Shaun Lowry.
Lori’s family traveled throughout Oregon for her father’s job before calling Roseburg, Oregon home in 1963. Growing up in Roseburg, Lori’s love for family, friends, animals (especially for her cats) and Oregon grew. She enjoyed telling people all about the beautiful and wonderful places throughout Oregon. Lori graduated from Roseburg High School with her best friend, Pam. After graduating, Lori moved to California when the retail shoe store chain she was working at offered her a management position in Redding. They offered her a brand-new store in Sacramento, California. This is where Lori met and married the love of her life, Ken Frazier. Ken worked for the City of Sacramento. They bought their first home, got their first cat and dog together and met neighbors, Sam and Angie. Sam and Angie over time became Lori and Ken’s best friends, as well as their life long buddies. While living in California, Lori enjoyed helping Ken with home improvement projects, gardening, camping with her (fur babies) and their best friends, boating, spending holidays with family and friends also shopping with Angie. After 17 years living in California. Ken decided it was time to move Lori back to Oregon, to be closer to her family. Lori also wanted Ken to see all the beautiful, wonderful things and places in Oregon she loved. Ken packed up their belongings, animals and moved Lori back home to Oregon, where they lived for 22 years and she worked for many years in the dental field. Lori was proceeded in death by her father, Billy Brown.
There will be a memorial at the Apostolic Faith Church, located at 563 NE Channon Ave., on May 14, 2022 at 2 p.m.
