Lorraine's memorial service will be July 15 at 1 p.m. at Wilson's Chapel of the Roses. A get together will be held at her home at 3 p.m. to share memories and laughter.
She requested that remembrances be given to the Shriner's Hospital for Children, in lieu of flowers.
