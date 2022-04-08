Lorraine Evelyn Renner was born Oct. 20, 1922, in Ralston, Nebraska, to Erma and Nels Renner, the fourth of ten children. The family moved to Washington state when Lorraine was six years old. She could tell stories of picking strawberries and hops and harvesting clams to help support the family. In 1941, she met and married the love of her life, Joseph Zimmerman. He called her by her nickname “Red” for her auburn hair. They spent the first months of their marriage in a tent on the site of a logging camp. After their first daughter was born, Lorraine worked in the Bremerton ship yards at the beginning of WWII as an electrician. In 1948, the family moved to Drew, Oregon, where they operated a railroad-tie mill on Devil’s Knob Road. Their second daughter was born there. They moved again and had three more children while living in the “white log-house” in Drew.
Mom grew huge prolific gardens. She canned and preserved all the family’s food. She cared for milk cows, pigs and chickens and looked after five children. We sometimes lived where there was no water, electricity, or indoor plumbing, but every day she packed a lunch for Dad and sent us off to school with full lunch sacks. She helped with Dad’s logging business, often driving the cat to skid logs and load them on the log truck.
We grew up in a home full of the smells of baking bread, the sounds of music, and shelves of books. Education was favored, hard work was insisted upon, and fun was to be had at all times. Mom could find the fun in just about anything. She did not dance or sing well, but she sang and danced anyway. In her kitchen, the coffee was always on and there was probably pie.
She worked part-time at the Drew Cash Store and she wrote a weekly column for the Myrtle Creek Mail. We moved back to Devil’s Knob Road, this time to a cattle ranch. She drove tractor, road horse-back, branded calves, and still canned everything that stood still. At one time, she processed and canned an entire cow (we had beef soup for years.) Another time, she bought 72 hens from an egg farm, butchered and processed every one, putting us all to work plucking and dressing chickens. A few of us – to this day – cannot eat chicken. All the kids eventually left home, so Mom and Dad sold the ranch and moved to Alaska. They converted a school bus to live in, eventually building a log cabin from trees on their property. They staked a mining claim along the Tanana River but found little gold. They returned to Days Creek, Oregon, and celebrated their 65th anniversary there. Mom was elected Queen of Pioneer Days in 2003 and rode with her grandson in the Pioneer Days Parade. Dad passed away in 2006. Mom followed him on March 15, 2022.
Lorraine is survived by two sisters, five children, 10 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren (with one on the way), and four great-great-grandchildren. She is greatly missed by all of us. Whatever rewards there may be in the next life, she surely earned them in this one.
No services are planned. Donations to Mercy Medical Home and Hospice would be appreciated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.